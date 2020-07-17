Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA), Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) and AC Immune SA (ACIU) with bullish sentiments.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.00, close to its 52-week high of $10.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Tiziana Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Puma Biotechnology today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.77.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 54.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Puma Biotechnology is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $12.40.

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on AC Immune SA today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 48.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AC Immune SA with a $11.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ACIU: