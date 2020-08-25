Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), Brickell Biotech (BBI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Brickell Biotech (BBI) with bullish sentiments.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ANI Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, and Adamis Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries with a $12.88 average price target.

Brickell Biotech (BBI)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Brickell Biotech today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.80, close to its 52-week low of $0.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 47.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brickell Biotech with a $5.00 average price target.

