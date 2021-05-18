Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Teleflex (TFX), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teleflex (TFX) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Teleflex (TFX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Teleflex today and set a price target of $486.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $391.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Teleflex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $473.38, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $448.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.15, close to its 52-week low of $67.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $133.20 average price target, representing a 68.0% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $166.00 price target.

