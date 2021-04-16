Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Synlogic (SYBX), UnitedHealth (UNH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synlogic (SYBX) and UnitedHealth (UNH) with bullish sentiments.

Synlogic (SYBX)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Synlogic today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synlogic with a $15.00 average price target.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth today and set a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $390.01, close to its 52-week high of $392.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Molina Healthcare.

UnitedHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $425.14, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $394.00 price target.

