Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Stryker (SYK), Medtronic (MDT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Stryker (SYK), Medtronic (MDT) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) with bullish sentiments.

Stryker (SYK)

In a report issued on October 11, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stryker, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.25, close to its 52-week high of $226.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $225.13 average price target, representing a 0.5% upside. In a report issued on September 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $232.00 price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic yesterday and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medtronic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.65, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $257.06, close to its 52-week high of $259.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Irhythm Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $210.86.

