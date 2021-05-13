Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) with bullish sentiments.

Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Strata Skin Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.17.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 45.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.45, representing a 32.1% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

In a report released today, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.54, close to its 52-week high of $40.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 47.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Bioxcel Therapeutics.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, representing a 42.9% upside. In a report issued on May 4, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

