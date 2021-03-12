Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), Castle Biosciences (CSTL) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with bullish sentiments.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics on December 28 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.40, implying a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

In a report issued on January 13, Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 78.1% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Twist Bioscience, NanoString Tech, and Exact Sciences.

Castle Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.20, which is a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals on February 1 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals with a $49.80 average price target, implying a 169.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.