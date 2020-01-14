Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Stemline Therapeutics (STML), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stemline Therapeutics (STML) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with bullish sentiments.

Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Stemline Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.43, close to its 52-week low of $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stemline Therapeutics with a $22.75 average price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.77, close to its 52-week low of $56.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 49.5% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $110.94 average price target, which is a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

