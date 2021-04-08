Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Staar Surgical Company (STAA), United Therapeutics (UTHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Staar Surgical Company (STAA) and United Therapeutics (UTHR) with bullish sentiments.

Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, ADMA Biologics, and Haemonetics.

Staar Surgical Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Eun Yang from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $191.10, close to its 52-week high of $200.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $224.50, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on UTHR: