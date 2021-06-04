Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Staar Surgical Company (STAA), Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Staar Surgical Company (STAA) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.12, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Staar Surgical Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.67.

