Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Staar Surgical Company (STAA), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Staar Surgical Company (STAA), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA) with bullish sentiments.

Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Staar Surgical Company, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 65.8% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Staar Surgical Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, which is a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report issued on February 28, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co with a $70.78 average price target, a 70.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

In a report released today, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.03, close to its 52-week low of $12.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cara Therapeutics with a $33.33 average price target.

