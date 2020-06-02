Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Spero Therapeutics (SPRO), Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO), Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) with bullish sentiments.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.96, close to its 52-week high of $14.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 61.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.20, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 36.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Ziopharm Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.