Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) and Kindred Biosciences (KIN) with bullish sentiments.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 59.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 46.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, which is a 154.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.