Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), BeiGene (BGNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) and BeiGene (BGNE) with bullish sentiments.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals with a $9.33 average price target, representing a 139.2% upside. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BeiGene (BGNE)

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria reiterated a Buy rating on BeiGene yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BeiGene with a $234.17 average price target, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $268.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BGNE: