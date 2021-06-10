Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), Abbott Labs (ABT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) and Abbott Labs (ABT) with bullish sentiments.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

In a report issued on April 13, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.1% and a 35.0% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals with a $10.67 average price target, a 153.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report issued on June 1, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 56.8% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Abbott Labs with a $124.06 average price target, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

