Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), Novavax (NVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) and Novavax (NVAX) with bullish sentiments.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 59.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Sorrento Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Novavax (NVAX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.60, representing a -1.9% downside. In a report issued on May 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

