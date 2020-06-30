Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL), Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL), Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) with bullish sentiments.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sol-Gel Technologies with a $21.00 average price target.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.37, close to its 52-week high of $175.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.80, a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.40.

