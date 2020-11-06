Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sierra Oncology (SRRA), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sierra Oncology (SRRA), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) with bullish sentiments.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 54.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and BELLUS Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cidara Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 50.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cidara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $106.80 average price target, a 71.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

