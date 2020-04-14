Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sientra (SIEN), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sientra (SIEN) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) with bullish sentiments.

Sientra (SIEN)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Sientra yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.82, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Sientra has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, which is a 251.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.90.

Chiang has an average return of 9.3% when recommending Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is ranked #4545 out of 6408 analysts.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.08.

