Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), Vericel (VCEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) and Vericel (VCEL) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Bardo from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Bardo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tecan Group AG, Qiagen, and Alcon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $51.46 average price target, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on September 13, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

Vericel (VCEL)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman reiterated a Buy rating on Vericel today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.92, close to its 52-week high of $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.25, representing a 36.5% upside. In a report issued on September 16, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

