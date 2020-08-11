Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Seres Therapeutics (MCRB), Sientra (SIEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB), Sientra (SIEN) and Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) with bullish sentiments.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.38, which is a 60.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Sientra (SIEN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sientra, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sientra is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ascendis Pharma, and ChemoCentryx.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stoke Therapeutics with a $36.33 average price target.

