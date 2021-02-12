Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Seagen (SGEN), Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seagen (SGEN) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO) with bullish sentiments.

Seagen (SGEN)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Seagen, with a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Seagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.88, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $214.00 price target.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Albireo Pharma, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Annexon Biosciences, and Stoke Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $71.00 average price target.

