Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: SCYNEXIS (SCYX), Ontrak (OTRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SCYNEXIS (SCYX), Ontrak (OTRK) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with bullish sentiments.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.11, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25, implying a 400.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ontrak (OTRK)

In a report issued on August 21, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ontrak, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.33, close to its 52-week high of $79.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Livongo Health, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ontrak is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.67, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics on August 21 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 46.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.56, implying a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.