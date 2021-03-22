Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on March 18, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.64, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $127.07 average price target, implying a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics on March 17 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.8% and a 36.2% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agile Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.33, representing a 304.4% upside. In a report issued on March 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.