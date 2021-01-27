Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sanofi (SNYNF), Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sanofi (SNYNF) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) with bullish sentiments.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi yesterday and set a price target of EUR93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 71.8% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Roche Holding AG, and Roche Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.32, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 18, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released yesterday, Lisa Bedell Clive from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.95, close to its 52-week high of $54.70.

Clive has an average return of 14.6% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Clive is ranked #3316 out of 7257 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.57, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR46.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.