Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Sanofi (SNYNF), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sanofi (SNYNF), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) and ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) with bullish sentiments.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released today, Richard Vosser from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR106.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Roche Holding AG, and UCB SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.07, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 37.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leap Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.17, which is an 114.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ThermoGenesis Holdings, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.73.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 30.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Gritstone Oncology, Alphatec Holdings, and Cytosorbents.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ThermoGenesis Holdings with a $9.50 average price target.

