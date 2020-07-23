Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Roche Holding AG (RHHVF), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) with bullish sentiments.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Emmanuel Papadakis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF395.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $369.00.

Papadakis has an average return of 13.8% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is ranked #2255 out of 6815 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $413.89, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF380.00 price target.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.71, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 32.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.10.

