Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM), Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) and Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) with bullish sentiments.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 39.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Viridian Therapeutics.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.60, which is a 93.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Strata Skin Sciences, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 56.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Strata Skin Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

