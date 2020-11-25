Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 42.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $34.50 average price target, implying a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

