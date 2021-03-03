Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Quanterix (QTRX), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quanterix (QTRX) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) with bullish sentiments.

Quanterix (QTRX)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 77.2% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quanterix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.50, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

In a report released today, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 52.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Protagonist Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.60.

