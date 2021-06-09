Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Qiagen (QGEN), Sanofi (SNYNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qiagen (QGEN) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sykes is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Sykes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Twist Bioscience, Myriad Genetics, and Guardant Health.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.50.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Credit Suisse analyst Dominic Lunn maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi yesterday and set a price target of EUR96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lunn is ranked #4599 out of 7545 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.76, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

