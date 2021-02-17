Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Qiagen (QGEN), Immunovant (IMVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Qiagen (QGEN), Immunovant (IMVT) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN) with bullish sentiments.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Falko Friedrichs maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.21, close to its 52-week high of $59.00.

Friedrichs has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #1839 out of 7317 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $57.18 average price target, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immunovant (IMVT)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $40.75 average price target, an 81.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings with a $8.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.