Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Qiagen (QGEN), Electrocore (ECOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qiagen (QGEN) and Electrocore (ECOR) with bullish sentiments.

Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released today, Oliver Reinberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen, with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.54, close to its 52-week high of $54.85.

Reinberg has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #6626 out of 7016 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.54, representing an 9.0% upside. In a report issued on October 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Electrocore (ECOR)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Electrocore, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 37.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Electrocore with a $3.17 average price target, representing a 70.4% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

