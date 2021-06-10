Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Prothena (PRTA), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Prothena (PRTA) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with bullish sentiments.

Prothena (PRTA)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Prothena, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.94, close to its 52-week high of $40.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $50.20 average price target, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Berenberg Bank analyst Esther Hong initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Aprea Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $132.43 average price target, implying a 103.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

