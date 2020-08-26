Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Premier (PINC), Geron (GERN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Premier (PINC), Geron (GERN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) with bullish sentiments.

Premier (PINC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Premier yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Livongo Health, and HealthStream.

Premier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.75, representing a 11.0% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Geron (GERN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Geron today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 35.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical yesterday and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.05, close to its 52-week high of $91.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.27, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on August 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

