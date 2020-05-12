Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT), Durect (DRRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) and Durect (DRRX) with bullish sentiments.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Phathom Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

Durect (DRRX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Durect today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Durect is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.25, implying an 112.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

