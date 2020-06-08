Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Perrigo Company (PRGO), Select Medical (SEM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Perrigo Company (PRGO) and Select Medical (SEM) with bullish sentiments.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Perrigo Company on June 5 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.1% and a 29.8% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

Select Medical (SEM)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Select Medical on June 5 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Select Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.40.

