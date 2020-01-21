Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Perrigo Company (PRGO), Accuray (ARAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Perrigo Company (PRGO), Accuray (ARAY) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

In a report released today, Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Perrigo Company, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.22, close to its 52-week high of $60.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.2% and a 43.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Perrigo Company with a $48.00 average price target.

Accuray (ARAY)

Accuray received a Buy rating from BTIG analyst Sean Lavin today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lavin is ranked #2939 out of 5855 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accuray with a $6.75 average price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.50, close to its 52-week low of $17.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.20, representing a 73.3% upside. In a report issued on January 9, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

