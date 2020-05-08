Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Penumbra (PEN), Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Penumbra (PEN), Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC) with bullish sentiments.

Penumbra (PEN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.38, close to its 52-week high of $194.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penumbra with a $190.67 average price target.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 43.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $7.83 average price target, a 152.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 35.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bausch Health Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.50, which is an 80.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

