Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), Globus Medical (GMED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), Globus Medical (GMED) and IMARA (IMRA) with bullish sentiments.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.35.

Chiang has an average return of 15.3% when recommending Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is ranked #4320 out of 6531 analysts.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.77, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Globus Medical, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Globus Medical with a $55.00 average price target, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

IMARA (IMRA)

In a report released today, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on IMARA, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 52.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ascendis Pharma, and ChemoCentryx.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMARA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67.

