Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK), Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK), Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) and Alimera (ALIM) with bullish sentiments.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Outlook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Corcept Therapeutics.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report issued on July 7, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Alimera. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.42.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 43.1% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimera with a $14.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.