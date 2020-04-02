Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: OrthoPediatrics (KIDS), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) with bullish sentiments.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 49.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OrthoPediatrics with a $51.80 average price target, representing a 37.4% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Therapeutics with a $44.00 average price target, implying a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Y-Mabs Therapeutics with a $40.50 average price target.

