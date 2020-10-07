Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: OrthoPediatrics (KIDS), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) and Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) with bullish sentiments.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

OrthoPediatrics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report released yesterday, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.80, a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ARCT: