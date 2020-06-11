Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) and Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) with bullish sentiments.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.91.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 51.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Orchard Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oric Pharmaceuticals with a $41.60 average price target.

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $27.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 38.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Bicycle Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.63.

