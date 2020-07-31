Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Opko Health (OPK), Synthetic Biologics (SYN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Opko Health (OPK) and Synthetic Biologics (SYN) with bullish sentiments.

Opko Health (OPK)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Opko Health today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Opko Health with a $5.50 average price target, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Synthetic Biologics (SYN)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Synthetic Biologics, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 54.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synthetic Biologics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

