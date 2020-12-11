Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT), Biodesix (BDSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Biodesix (BDSX) with bullish sentiments.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 34.1% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opiant Pharmaceuticals with a $42.00 average price target.

Biodesix (BDSX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Biodesix yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 63.5% and a 80.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

Biodesix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67.

