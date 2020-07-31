Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO) with bullish sentiments.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report released yesterday, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Synthetic Biologics.

Onconova Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.52, implying a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on BioNano Genomics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.80, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 54.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNano Genomics with a $1.47 average price target, a 77.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

