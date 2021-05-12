Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Omeros (OMER), Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Omeros (OMER), Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) with bullish sentiments.

Omeros (OMER)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Omeros today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 48.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.00, a 166.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 39.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.67, implying a 511.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

