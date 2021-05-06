Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: NuVasive (NUVA), Personalis (PSNL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NuVasive (NUVA) and Personalis (PSNL) with bullish sentiments.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, David Saxon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.16, close to its 52-week high of $72.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Globus Medical, and SI-Bone.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $76.38 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Personalis (PSNL)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Personalis today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Personalis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.50, a 76.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

