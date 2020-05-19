Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Nucana (NCNA), Kamada (KMDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nucana (NCNA) and Kamada (KMDA) with bullish sentiments.

Nucana (NCNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 82.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $16.00 average price target.

Kamada (KMDA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Kamada today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 48.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kamada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, implying a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

